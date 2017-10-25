Tigers set up rematch

Stratford’s volleyball team fended off a pesky Abbotsford squad at home on Saturday to capture its second consecutive Division 3 regional championship. No. 1 seed Stratford, 42-1, will play against No. 3 seed Athens, 33-11, in a Division 3 sectional semifinal rematch from last season, at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 26 at Auburndale High School. Call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review in order to see the full story.