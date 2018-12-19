Home / Stratford rebounds for a big victory

Stratford rebounds for a big victory



Wed, 12/19/2018 - 1:34pm caseyk
Tigers gain win over Royals in conference clash
December 19, 2018

Stratford’s varsity girls basketball team suffered its first Marawood Conference loss this season, 72-50, against Prentice in last Friday’s road game.
Tiger players didn’t sulk over the loss, however, and they recovered by picking up a big Marawood Conference road win against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 41-33, on Tuesday night. To see the full story, please call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.

