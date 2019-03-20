Home / Redman's story inspires others

Wed, 03/20/2019 - 12:59pm caseyk
Stratford basketball player perseveres through tough times
March 20, 2019

Stratford High School junior Teddy Redman’s life story on how he overcame growing up with an abusive father in Liberia, a country in West Africa, to one day being adopted by Scott and Julie Redman of Stratford is more important to him than any of his high school basketball accomplishments. To see the full story, please call 715-223-2342 to subscribe to The Record-Review newspaper.

