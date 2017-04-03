Gallery: Marathon vs Neillsville boys basketball
Sat, 03/04/2017 - 11:16pm mattf
March 4, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News
Sports reporter Bryan Wegter shares a few of his favorite shots from Saturday's WIAA Division 4 regional final between Neillsville and Marathon.
Five-seed Neillsville upset one-seed Marathon 58-57 to win its first regional title since 2007.
