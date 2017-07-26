Home / The Record-Review / Wood bat tournament champions

Wood bat tournament champions



Wed, 07/26/2017 - 12:32pm peterweinschenk

Mueller Builders, above, defeated Strobe’s Garage 8-7 on Sunday to take first place in this year’s Edgar Seasoned Players Wood Bat Tournament held at the Edgar Softball Complex. Team members are, left to right, front row: Dizzy Fergot, Dave Eckert, John Peterlik, Troy Ballerstein, Rick Mueller, Bruce Myszka, Del Ballerstein; back row: Dave Schraufnagel, Terry Gust, Trent Ballerstein, Steve Trawicki, Chris Trawicki, Scott Wirkus and Whitey Holbach.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here