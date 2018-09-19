They can dig it

Montello residents Rachelle Malsack and Maggie Ploy on Saturday dig ginseng roots on Blueberry Rd. in the town of Cassel as part of the second annual Wisconsin International Ginseng Festival. The ginseng patch of four-year-old roots is cultivated by Heil Ginseng, Edgar. This year’s festival included entertainment, booths and food at the 400 Block, Wausau, a five kilometer run in Marathon City and a parts swap meet at the Northcentral Wisconsin Antique Steam and Gas Engine Club.