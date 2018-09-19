Home / The Record-Review / They can dig it

They can dig it



Wed, 09/19/2018 - 1:09pm peterweinschenk

Montello residents Rachelle Malsack and Maggie Ploy on Saturday dig ginseng roots on Blueberry Rd. in the town of Cassel as part of the second annual Wisconsin International Ginseng Festival. The ginseng patch of four-year-old roots is cultivated by Heil Ginseng, Edgar. This year’s festival included entertainment, booths and food at the 400 Block, Wausau, a five kilometer run in Marathon City and a parts swap meet at the Northcentral Wisconsin Antique Steam and Gas Engine Club.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here