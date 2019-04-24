Home / The Record-Review / State qualifiers

State qualifiers



Wed, 04/24/2019

Two Edgar eighth graders, Reagan Borchardt and Brooklyn Schwoerer, participated in a National History Day state event held at UW-Wisconsin on April 13. Borchardt’s website presentation was “Life in Black and White: The Tragic Death of 11 Million People at the Hands of the Nazis.” Schwoerer’s exhibit with photographs was entitled, “Bright with Success and Failure: The Fromm Brothers,” and documented the family’s ginseng and fox pelt businesses.

