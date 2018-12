Members of the Marathon High School Student Council accompanied by Lia Klumpyan, far left, rang bells to obtain donations for the Salvation Army at Rib Mountain Quality IGA on Friday. The students are, left to right, Ally Phakitthong, Haley Reed, Natalia Wesener, Dnessa Klockziem and Kara Krautkramer. Other students also rang bells at other Wausau metro stores.