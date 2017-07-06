Off to the races

Cyclists competed Saturday in this year’s 25-mile Rib Falls Time Trial on Saturday. Kevin Pamasl finished with the top time overall in 1:02:37. The top female finisher was Angela Engel with a time of 1:13:22. Ralph Bredl, town of Day, pictured, finished the race in 13th place overall and first place in his age group of male ages 60-64 with a time of 1:13:22. Thirty-five cyclists competed in the Rib Falls Time Trial and four racers competed in the 5.5 mile Rib Falls Time Trial-Junior Distance.