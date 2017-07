Members of the 145-member Legends Drum and Bugle Corps, Kalamazoo, Mich., practice their fancy footwork Thursday, July 6, at the Edgar High School football field after spending the night in the school gymnasium. The band, as part of a 25 performance series over the summer, competed at Stiehm Field at DC Everest Junior High School. The group will end their season at the drum and bugle corps world championships held in Indianapolis.