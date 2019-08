Dr. Ken Martell, O.D., has purchased Family Vision Center, 703 Third Street, Marathon City, from retiring optometrist Dr. Raymond Goga. Martell, a Wausau native who attended UW-Stevens Point and the Illinois College of Optometry, formerly was an optometrist at Shopko. Family Vision Center in Marathon City offers complete eye care. The business has two employees. Martell will own and practice optometry at a sister location in Wittenberg.