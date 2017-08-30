New Edgar Public School staff

Pictured are new staff members at Edgar Public School hired for the 2017-18 school year. They are, left to right, first row: Kirstein Christianson, library aide; Margaret (Maggie) Clark, high school English; David Duncan, middle school and high school principal; Mari Faber, first grade teacher; second row: Lauren Johnson, middle school guidance counselor; Mai Lee Kha, elementary special education; Alec Oestreich, high school math; Courtney Schulz, fifth grade teacher; Leslie Spear, library director. Unpictured new staff include Macy Busche, special education aide; Rachel Ludwig, kindergarten and first grade student teacher; Emily Merryfield, fourth grade intern; Mandy Myszka, school nurse; Genny Robers, special education aide; and Ashley Schilling, kindergarten Title One reading and math.