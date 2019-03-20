Memorial shelter takes shape

Tom Kolb, a village of Stratford Board trustee, is overseeing the construction of the Bev Aschenbrenner Memorial Shelter at Connor Park. Kolb said Monday night he is hoping the sun and shade shelter will be completed before the first week in June, in time for the start of the Stratford Area Recreation (STAR) Club’s youth baseball games. Aschenbrenner was in charge of the STAR Club little league baseball program for 40 years before she died in a car accident on June 6, 2016. Kolb said the total cost of the memorial shelter project is $50,000, which was raised by donations. The memorial shelter will include two handicap accessible bathrooms, a game announcer’s booth, storage and areas where fans could sit and watch in the games inside when it’s either raining or too hot outside. Kolb said a building dedication ceremony will be held once the project is finished.