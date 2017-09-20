Marathon foreign exchange students

Marathon High School has five foreign exchange students during the 2017-18 school year. They are, left to right, Stefania Doosa, a native of Milan, Italy, staying with Shelley and Shawn Kage, Marathon; Daniela Dennermaier, a native of Vienna, Austria, staying with Vicki and John Surprise, Wausau; Carmen Esteban, a native of Madrid, Spain, staying with Ellen and Steve Buchberger, Marathon; Titichaya Vongbusayamas, a native of Bangkok, Thailand, staying with Michelle and John Fingerson, Marathon; and Natalia Orgaz, a native of Zaragoza, Spain, staying with Janine and Gabriel Van Rixel, Marathon.