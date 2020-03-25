Lunch served in Edgar
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 12:47pm peterweinschenk
Edgar Public School food service director Rebecca Larson and food service worker Jessica Aschbrenner hand out lunch and breakfast meals to students on Thursday. Edgar Public Schools closed March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic but the food service program is committed to distribute free meals to all students under 18 regardless of income or whether they attend public or private school. Three support staff in the school helped make the 100 brown bag lunches prepared on Thursday.