Wed, 10/10/2018

Edgar High School inducted three former students into its Hall of Fame on Friday as part of Homecoming week activities. The inductees are, left to right, Jan Wendtland, town of Rib Falls, vice president of operations for Never Forgotten Honor Flights, an organization that sends veterans to see war memorials in Washington, D.C.; Jennifer Nilssen, Roberts, founder of the O-I-See Youth Strategies business and non-profit agency; and Clement Dahlke (represented by his wife, Patricia, and daughter, Lisa), Oak Creek, aircraft mechanic and pilot for Midway Airways, team pilot for the Milwaukee Bucks and chief pilot for Kearney and Trecker.

