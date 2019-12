Food service staff at Edgar Public Schools has sponsored a fourth annual “Helping the Kitchen Feed a Community” food drive. Donated non-perishables will be given to the Edgar/Marathon Circle of Joy. The kitchen staff include, left to right, front row: Judy Hamann, Beckie Knetter; back row: Brandy Gutknecht, Rebecca Larson and Jessica Aschbrenner. The staff prepared seven Christmas food baskets for Edgar student families.