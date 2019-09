Edgar foreign exchange students

Edgar High School will have five foreign exchange students this school year. The students and their local host families are, left to right, Petar Bezhoski, Skopje, Macedonia, Ed and Jill Mielke, Fenwood; Luk Ruebenstrunk, Schwaebisch Hall (near Stuttgart), Germany, Mike and Lisa Thompson, town of Wien; Ingvild Jenssen, Hamar, Norway, Jason and Teresa Gullobske, Edgar; Maria Fernandez, Santiago, Chile, Ed and Jill Mielke, Fenwood; and Dorota Kurucova, Nitra, Slovakia, Dennis and Dawn Webb, town of Rib Falls.