Local police try to ease immigration tensions

Despite threats of increased immigration enforcement coming out of Washington, the chief of the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department said he is trying to maintain open relations with the local Hispanic population.

Since the presidential election, Bauer said Hispanic residents have become “more nervous than normal” and are automatically suspicious of officers’ intentions during traffic stops.

“Before we get a chance to tell them why they’ve been pulled over, sometimes they ask ‘Why did you pull me over?’” he said. “They start off with that right away.”