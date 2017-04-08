Expect delays as maintenance work causes lane closures of STH 29

Motorists on eastbound STH 29, between Abbotsford and Edgar, can expect daytime single lane closures and a speed reduction to 55 MPH beginning Monday, Aug. 7.

Crews are completing routine maintenance and repairing damaged concrete pavement.

Work on the segment between CTH E and STH 97 is scheduled for completion before the end of the day on Thursday, Aug. 17. The schedule is subject to change based on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s north central region:

Follow the DOT on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthcent

Visit the region’s 511 website: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.